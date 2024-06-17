Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.83.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.98. 5,884,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,842,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $445.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,484,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,156,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

