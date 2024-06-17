ON (NYSE:ONON) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 1,783,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 5,214,869 shares.The stock last traded at $40.63 and had previously closed at $42.00.

ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

