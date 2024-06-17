First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 58,084 shares.The stock last traded at $59.55 and had previously closed at $59.42.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 261,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,574 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

