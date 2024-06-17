Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 210,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 648,251 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth $47,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

