Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 210,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 648,251 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $5.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Exscientia
Exscientia Trading Down 1.2 %
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth $47,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia Company Profile
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exscientia
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.