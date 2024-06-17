CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
CDHSF remained flat at $0.81 during midday trading on Monday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
