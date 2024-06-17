Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 15,734 shares.The stock last traded at $129.32 and had previously closed at $131.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PLPC

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a market cap of $650.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 215.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 84.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 48.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,222,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.