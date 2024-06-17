Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in May

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,935,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 1,762,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 774.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

