China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,016,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 7,747,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGMBF remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Monday. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

