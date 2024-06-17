China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,937,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,481,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,130.0 days.

China Literature Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $3.35 during trading on Monday. China Literature has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

