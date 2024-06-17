China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in May

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,634,800 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 6,545,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 670.8 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of CHVKF remained flat at $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

