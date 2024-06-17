China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. 22,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,932. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.6052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

