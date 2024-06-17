Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in May

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
CKNHF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. Clarkson has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $55.71.
Clarkson Company Profile
