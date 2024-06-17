First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 31,323 shares.The stock last traded at $104.54 and had previously closed at $104.60.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.