Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 61,190 shares.The stock last traded at $79.22 and had previously closed at $81.66.

Freedom Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRHC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Freedom by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Freedom by 37,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

