Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 166,281 shares.The stock last traded at $47.29 and had previously closed at $47.14.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

