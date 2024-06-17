iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 27,381 shares.The stock last traded at $75.47 and had previously closed at $75.59.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $920.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

