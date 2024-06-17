ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 181,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 369,741 shares.The stock last traded at $154.99 and had previously closed at $155.46.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $4,399,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $268,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $4,089,000.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
