Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,181,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 9,213,144 shares.The stock last traded at $139.08 and had previously closed at $134.98.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $60,457,613.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,049,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,306,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,162,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

