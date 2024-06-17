DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 298,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 676,288 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.15.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- About the Markup Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.