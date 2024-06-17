DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 298,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 676,288 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.15.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DNP Select Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

