Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 172,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 452,706 shares.The stock last traded at $75.08 and had previously closed at $76.58.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 171.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,229.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,973,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.