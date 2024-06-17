Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 187,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 426,451 shares.The stock last traded at $84.60 and had previously closed at $82.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 825,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 758,640 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $44,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $53,676,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 673,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

