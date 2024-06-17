ARAW Price Reaches $0.98 (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001482 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $44.97 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99234427 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

