Concordium (CCD) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Concordium (CCD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $896,305.51 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,213,451,405 coins and its circulating supply is 9,565,124,087 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

