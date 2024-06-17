Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $677,067.85

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $75.81 million and approximately $677,067.85 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,788.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00625465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00115879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00036156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.37 or 0.00266568 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00072067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,871,839 coins and its circulating supply is 75,871,785 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

