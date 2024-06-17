Cove Private Wealth LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.39. The stock had a trading volume of 273,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.23. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,119 shares of company stock worth $22,593,042 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

