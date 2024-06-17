iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,270,600.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,824 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,140,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 43,628 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.54. 403,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,664. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

