Avalanche Price Tops $28.22 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $28.22 or 0.00043147 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.10 billion and $264.82 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,684,853 coins and its circulating supply is 393,338,483 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

