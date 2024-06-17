Dynex (DNX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $70.71 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $70.71 million and $5.88 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynex

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 91,306,298 coins and its circulating supply is 91,306,654 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 91,237,107.94516213. The last known price of Dynex is 0.79681493 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,204,451.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

