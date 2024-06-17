ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 868,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 147,754 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,570,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 743,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.73 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

