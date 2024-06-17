Objective Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 841,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

