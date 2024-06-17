ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,612 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 231.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 321,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

