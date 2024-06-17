Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 59,572 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,572 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,104,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,737,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 63,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

