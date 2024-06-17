NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,732 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619,517. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

