Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
KAO Stock Performance
KAOOY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,304. KAO has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.
KAO Company Profile
