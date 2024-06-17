Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
