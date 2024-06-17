Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

