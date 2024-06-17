Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Declines By 16.7%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,881.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
