Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Declines By 16.7%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,881.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

