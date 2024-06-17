Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,900.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52-week low of $3,900.00 and a 52-week high of $3,900.00.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.