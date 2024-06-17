Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,002,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 7,167,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,369.0 days.
Keyera Trading Up 1.3 %
Keyera stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. 15,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. Keyera has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $27.59.
About Keyera
