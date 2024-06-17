Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,002,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 7,167,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,369.0 days.

Keyera Trading Up 1.3 %

Keyera stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. 15,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. Keyera has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

