Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Drops By 10.0%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 2.5 %

JMPLY traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.39. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.3789 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

