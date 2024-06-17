Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 5,303 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,493,000 after acquiring an additional 285,819 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after acquiring an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 387,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

