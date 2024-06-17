Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 273 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,846 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $181,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,592 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,341 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $9.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.52. 828,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,178. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,438 shares of company stock worth $7,393,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.