Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

