IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.0 days.

IMI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IMIAF remained flat at $24.25 during trading on Monday. IMI has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

About IMI

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.

