Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded up $5.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.