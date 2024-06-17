Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Grows By 6.6%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

IKTSF stock remained flat at $64.27 during midday trading on Monday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.