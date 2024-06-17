Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Grows By 6.6%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
IKTSF stock remained flat at $64.27 during midday trading on Monday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70.
About Intertek Group
