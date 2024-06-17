indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 6% After Insider Selling

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 267,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,775,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Specifically, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $259,713.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $259,713.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,973 shares of company stock worth $1,315,626. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

