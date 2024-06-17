SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 4741438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Specifically, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

