Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.07. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 28,847 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,503 shares of company stock valued at $417,955. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 968,637 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 905,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

