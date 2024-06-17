Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $890.00 to $940.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $862.77 and last traded at $860.09, with a volume of 188707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $855.67.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COST. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.85.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $774.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $723.29. The company has a market cap of $379.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

