Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,504,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

